TNPSC Group 1 Hall Ticket 2025 released, prelims on June 15 | Check how to download

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the hall tickets for the Combined Civil Services Group 1A Preliminary Examination 2025.

Candidates who have registered for the exam can now download their admit cards from the official website: tnpsc.gov.in.

As per the official schedule, the TNPSC Group 1 prelims will be held on June 15, 2025. The hall ticket is a mandatory document that must be carried to the exam centre along with a valid photo ID.

Steps to download TNPSC Group 1 hall ticket:

Visit the official TNPSC website – tnpsc.gov.in Click on the “Hall Ticket Download” link under the Important Links section Select Combined Civil Services Group 1A Login using your registration credentials Your hall ticket will be displayed on the screen Download and take a printout of the admit card after verifying all details

Exam day instructions

Carry a printed copy of your hall ticket along with a valid photo ID proof (Aadhaar card, Voter ID, PAN card, Passport, etc)

Arrive at the exam centre 30 to 60 minutes before the reporting time mentioned on the admit card

Electronic devices, books, calculators, or any unauthorised material are strictly prohibited inside the exam hall

Follow all the instructions provided by the invigilators