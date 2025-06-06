TNPSC Group 1 Hall Ticket 2025 released, prelims on June 15 | Check how to download

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the hall tickets for the Combined Civil Services Group 1A Preliminary Examination 2025.
Candidates who have registered for the exam can now download their admit cards from the official website:
As per the official schedule, the TNPSC Group 1 prelims will be held on June 15, 2025. The hall ticket is a mandatory document that must be carried to the exam centre along with a valid photo ID.
Visit the official TNPSC website – tnpsc.gov.in
Click on the “Hall Ticket Download” link under the Important Links section
Select Combined Civil Services Group 1A
Login using your registration credentials
Your hall ticket will be displayed on the screen
Download and take a printout of the admit card after verifying all details
Exam day instructions
Carry a printed copy of your hall ticket along with a valid photo ID proof (Aadhaar card, Voter ID, PAN card, Passport, etc)
Arrive at the exam centre 30 to 60 minutes before the reporting time mentioned on the admit card
Electronic devices, books, calculators, or any unauthorised material are strictly prohibited inside the exam hall
Follow all the instructions provided by the invigilators
For further updates and details, candidates are advised to regularly check the official TNPSC website: