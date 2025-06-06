Tiruchy district: Two youths arrested for verbally abusing and assaulting school student

Two youths were arrested on Thursday, June 5, for verbally abusing a school student and assaulting him near Ramji Nagar in Tiruchy district.

According to police sources, the incident took place three days ago when the student was standing in front of his school in Tiruchy, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

Reportedly, four youths approached him, took him to a nearby area near Ramji Nagar, verbally abused him, and assaulted him.

After learning about the incident, the student's parents filed a complaint at the E Pudur police station.

Based on the complaint, E Pudur police registered a case and arrested D Rahul (18) and R Silambarasan (19) from Ramji Nagar on Thursday and are investigating the matter, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

They are also looking for the other two involved in the incident.

In more news, this time from Karnataka

In a moment of immense pride for Hassan district, five students from APJ PU College, run by the Unnati Educational Institution, have secured admissions in the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). This marks the first time that students from the district have achieved this milestone.

Addressing media persons here on Wednesday, June 4, college founder secretary D Murali said this is a historic achievement for Hassan. “Our students have shown that with dedication and the right guidance, excellence is possible,” he said, according to the report by The New Indian Express.