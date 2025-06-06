"They are getting the seats; that's more than enough": Jharkhand FMGs work without pay despite court orders

Hundreds of Foreign Medical Graduate (FMG) doctors in Jharkhand continue to work without stipends despite clear Supreme Court directives and National Medical Commission (NMC) guidelines mandating equal treatment with Indian Medical Graduates.

The crisis has left qualified doctors, who cleared the rigorous Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE), struggling to pay for basic necessities while serving in government hospitals daily.

Dr Kaushal, Media Coordinator of All FMGs Association, expressed frustration over the prolonged ordeal. "It is already obvious that the NMC and Supreme Court have directed the state council to pay stipends, yet they are not taking action on it," he said. "We demand immediate action as it has already been seven to eight months of fighting for the stipend in court."

The situation has become particularly galling for doctors like Dr Keshav Priyanshu, Social Media Head of AIMSA-FMSW, who is currently completing his internship. After approaching authorities about stipend payments, he was told the matter "depends on the respective college." When colleges were contacted, they claimed they would pay stipends once they received funds from the Health Ministry.

"We met the Health Minister after multiple failed attempts to get appointments and were given hope and a verbal assurance that they would look into the matter and process the necessary changes and paperwork, but it would take time," Dr Keshav revealed. "Now, it has been more than a year since this meeting, and we have not received any update except delays and further delays with excuses of paperwork and budget."

Perhaps most shocking was the attitude encountered at the highest levels of the Health Ministry.

Dr Keshav recounted a disturbing interaction, claiming: "When we went to meet the General Secretary of the Health Ministry, he laughingly passed a comment saying yes, we are not giving the stipend and it should not even be given. They are getting the seats; that's more than enough."

This callous response highlights the discrimination faced by FMG doctors despite legal mandates for equal treatment. "If the NMC and the Supreme Court have said that FMGs are equally eligible to get the stipend like the IMGs, then why this discrimination?" questioned Dr Keshav. "We work equally, or rather more than the other interns, yet we receive nothing."

Dr Asbab Ahsan Abdi, State President of All India Medical Students Association, Foreign Medical Students Wing (AIMSA-FMSW), emphasised the financial burden these doctors face. "Despite this mandate, we have not received any stipend for the past seven months," he said. "Meanwhile, we continue to work an average of 12 hours a day, paying for our own accommodation, food, and other daily expenses."

The irony of the situation isn't lost on these medical professionals. "We work in government hospitals and medical colleges six to seven days a week. We too put our lives in danger by attending to COVID-infected people and other infectious cases, like all other medical professionals," Dr Abdi explained. "It's a mandatory internship, so we need to do this while staying away from our homes. We have to pay our rent, food, and transport. How do we manage these expenses?"

Neighbouring states show the way

The discrimination becomes even more apparent when compared to neighbouring states. Dr. Abdi pointed out that "Bihar, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha have already implemented stipend payments for FMG interns. Yet, Jharkhand remains an exception."

In a particularly bitter observation, he noted the government's misplaced priorities: "Ironically, while the Jharkhand government is allocating Rs 2,500 under the Maiya Yojana for votes, it refuses to compensate doctors who are actively contributing to its healthcare system."

The Supreme Court directive was crystal clear – the National Medical Commission issued a circular stating that FMGs should be treated on par with Indian Medical Graduates, with equal access to facilities such as hostels, stipends, and other benefits. Yet, Jharkhand's health administration continues to flout these orders with impunity.

Financial dependence and lost hope

For these, whose internships are either ongoing or nearing completion, the struggle represents more than just financial hardship. "It is shameful to be an MBBS doctor, clear the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination conducted by National Board of Examination and still be dependent on your parents for your daily needs financially," said Dr Asbab.

The All FMGs Association has made it clear that immediate action is needed. As Dr Kaushal emphasised, "Concern authorities should take immediate action against this" complete disregard for Supreme Court and NMC directives.

As these qualified doctors continue their essential work in government hospitals, risking their health and serving patients, Jharkhand's health administration's continued non-compliance with legal mandates raises serious questions about the state's commitment to its healthcare workforce and the rule of law.