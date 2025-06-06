“No response from authorities since a month”: Punjab medical interns rally against rising fees, stagnant stipends

For over a month, the determined voices of MBBS interns have filled the streets of Punjab — their unified demand: an increase in internship stipends and a rollback of steep MBBS curriculum fee hikes.

Despite a peaceful road rally on May 26 and another major rally on June 3, drawing interns from Government Medical College, Amritsar and Faridkot, the government's response has been silent.

"No contact with the government till now. No one contacted us from the government side," said Dr Charanpreet Singh, Chairman of the Medical Student Association (MSA) Amritsar.

The numbers tell a stark story.

MBBS fees, which stood at Rs 4.4 lakhs until 2019, have soared by 77% to Rs 11.8 lakhs in 2025.

Meanwhile, the intern stipend has stagnated at Rs 15,000 per month, barely Rs 500 a day, for five years, failing to keep pace with rising costs and responsibilities.

Support for the interns has grown.

Dr Ankit Gulia, National Executive FAIMA from DMC Ludhiana, joined the protest at GMC Patiala, reaffirming FAIMA's solidarity with Punjab's resident doctors and their cause.