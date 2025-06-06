NEET-PG 2025: Amid shifting exam dates, aspirants struck by worry about discrepancies

The postponement of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Postgraduation (NEET-PG) by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has raised concerns among applicants as they feel what happened last year will repeat again. It may be recalled that the exams were postponed three times last year.

Authorities postponed the tests, which had been planned for June 15, in response to a Supreme Court ruling. Today, the Supreme Court approved the exam for August 3.

While the move addressed a long-standing worry about varied difficulty levels between shifts, the abruptness has sparked considerable frustration among aspirants, who say that these shifts in the exam has turned into an annual ritual of dread and bewilderment.

NEET PG will be held in a single shift till 2023, however, practical challenges arose following last year's decision to split the exam into two shifts, which was received with criticism over fairness.

Several students told The Telegraph Online how the erratic scheduling has impacted their preparedness and mental health.

While the rescheduled date for NEET-PG 2025 has been confirmed, aspirants feel it does not alleviate the uncertainty that is disrupting their preparation cycles.

The delays diminished the aspirants’ trust in the various bodies conducting these exams, aspirants told The Telegraph Online.

“Students are losing faith in NBEMS and NTA (national testing agency),” shared an MBBS graduate from the Midnapore Medical College, West Bengal. They added, “It’s mental trauma for repeat candidates who have sacrificed a lot for this exam. The least the authorities can do is to communicate transparently.”

Amid these developments, aspirants have just a simple demand — a fixed pattern, timely notifications, and responsible decision-making.