Kerala: Bakrid 2025 holiday declared tomorrow, school & colleges closed

The Kerala government has declared a holiday for all educational institutions in the state today, Friday, June 6 and Saturday, June 7 in honour of Eid-ul-Zuha or Bakrid.

However, government offices have remained today, as the official public holiday has been rescheduled for Saturday, June 7, to coincide with the amended festival date, NDTV reports.

Originally, the holiday was scheduled for today, June 6, but it had to be postponed due to the moon not being spotted in time, delaying the observance of the festival by one day.

This sudden change generated significant condemnation and protests from Muslim organisations, education stakeholders, and political officials throughout the state. The decision also created uncertainty among students and teachers, given Friday had already been declared as a holiday.

PMA Salam, State General Secretary of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), stated that the decision to offer a break to educational institutions on Friday was made in response to considerable public objections.

"The government gave in to public pressure. Instead of announcing a general holiday for all government institutions, it restricted the leave to educational institutions. Government offices should have been included," he said.

Central government offices in Kerala, which were open today, will likewise be closed on Saturday, June 7, due to the state government's updated directive.