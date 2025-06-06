Higher education expenses of tribal girl who secured AIR 417 under ST category will be borne by TN gov't

Congratulating A Rajeshwari from the tribal community in Salem district who secured an all-India rank of 417 under the Scheduled Tribes category in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday, June 5, announced that the Government of Tamil Nadu will bear the entire expenses for her higher studies, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The CM, in his post on the X handle, said, "I salute Rajeswari, a student of the government residential school, for realising her father's dream even after his death. More girls like Rajeswari joining the IIT will be a real source of pride for this institution. The DMK government will continue to work towards that."

The state government has been taking care of education expenses of government school students joining premier institutions like Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) since 2003. It also allocated Rs 50 crore for the Kalloori Kanavu scheme in this year's budget with the intention to send 2,000 government school students from Tamil Nadu to premier institutions across the country, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

Meanwhile, leaders across part lines were among those who congratulated Rajeshwari.