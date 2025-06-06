Here’s why Amazon is laying off workers from its Books division

Amazon is reportedly laying off more workers, with the latest layoffs in the Books division this time.

According to Reuters, Amazon is cutting off staff from its Books division, which includes Goodreads and Kindle. The corporation also verified that the layoff affected fewer than 100 employees.

With the current round of layoffs, Amazon seeks to streamline operations and also enhance efficiency. These layoffs follow those in Amazon's Devices and Services unit, Wondery podcast division, and retail and communications departments. Andy Jassy, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), has been pushing to decrease bureaucracy, including removing managerial layers.

In a statement to Reuters, Amazon stated that the layoffs are part of a larger attempt to align teams with its business goals.

"As part of our ongoing work to make our teams and programmes operate more efficiently, and to better align with our business roadmap, we've made the difficult decision to eliminate a small number of roles within the Books organisation," a spokesman for the company said to Reuters.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy reminded staff that developing enormous teams and personal fiefdoms are not the way to success at the company, emphasising that the online retail giant rewards those who accomplish more with fewer resources.

The CEO emphasised Amazon's commitment to operating with the agility of "the world's largest start-up" despite its size. This strategy includes a recently completed attempt to boost the individual contributor-to-manager ratio by 15 per cent across the firm.

Rather than mass layoffs, Amazon accomplished this goal by consolidating teams and reassigning some supervisors to individual contributor positions.