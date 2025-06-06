DNB PDCET 2025 Round 2 seat allotment result declared: Check allotment and reporting details

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the Round 2 seat allotment results for the Diplomate of National Board Post Diploma Centralised Entrance Test (DNB PDCET) 2025 counselling process.

Candidates who participated in Round 2 can now check their results and download their allotment letters from the official websites — natboard.edu.in and counseling.nbe.edu.in.

The results reflect seat allocation across some of the top medical institutions in India, based on candidate preferences, merit, and availability, as per a report by The Times of India.

How to check DNB PDCET 2025 Round 2 allotment result:

Visit natboard.edu.in or counseling.nbe.edu.in Click on the link that says “Round 2 Allotment Result – DNB PDCET 2025” Enter your Roll Number/Application ID and Date of Birth View your seat allotment result and download the allotment letter Report to the allotted institution with the necessary documents

Candidates must report to the allotted institute within the stipulated timeline mentioned in the allotment letter. Failure to report will lead to cancellation of the seat and disqualification from further rounds of counselling.

For those not satisfied with their current allotment, NBEMS may announce further rounds or upgrades, subject to seat availability. Keep monitoring official updates closely.