AIIMS BSc Nursing Result 2025 likely today, June 6 | Here’s how to check

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, is expected to declare the AIIMS BSc (Honours) Nursing results 2025 today, June 6, as per the official schedule.
Once released, candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can check their results on the official website — .
The entrance test for admission to the BSc (Honours) Nursing course was held on June 1, 2025. According to the AIIMS information brochure, the result was tentatively scheduled to be announced on June 6, though an official time has not been confirmed yet, reported Hindustan Times.
Click on the link for AIIMS BSc Nursing Result 2025 available on the homepage
Enter your login credentials on the result page
Click Submit
Your result will be displayed on the screen
Download and take a printout for future reference
The Computer-Based Test (CBT) lasted for two hours and comprised 100 objective-type questions: 30 each from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology, and 10 questions from General Knowledge.
Based on the entrance exam scores, separate merit lists will be prepared for General, OBC (NCL), EWS, SC, and ST categories. Seat allocation will be done online, strictly on the basis of merit and as per category-wise availability.
Candidates who qualify will be called for online choice filling and seat allocation in the coming days.
Keep an eye on the official AIIMS website for the latest updates.