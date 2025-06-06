AIIMS BSc Nursing Result 2025 likely today, June 6 | Here’s how to check

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, is expected to declare the AIIMS BSc (Honours) Nursing results 2025 today, June 6, as per the official schedule.

Once released, candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can check their results on the official website — aiimsexams.ac.in .

The entrance test for admission to the BSc (Honours) Nursing course was held on June 1, 2025. According to the AIIMS information brochure, the result was tentatively scheduled to be announced on June 6, though an official time has not been confirmed yet, reported Hindustan Times.

Here’s how to check AIIMS B.Sc Nursing Result 2025:

Visit the official website — aiimsexams.ac.in Click on the link for AIIMS BSc Nursing Result 2025 available on the homepage Enter your login credentials on the result page Click Submit Your result will be displayed on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference





Exam pattern and selection process

The Computer-Based Test (CBT) lasted for two hours and comprised 100 objective-type questions: 30 each from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology, and 10 questions from General Knowledge.