UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 result likely around June 14; official date awaited

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to declare the Civil Services Preliminary Examination (CSE Prelims) 2025 results around June 14, as per a report by NDTV.

While the exact date and time have not been officially announced, past trends indicate that results are typically released about two weeks after the examination.

Candidates will be able to check their results on the official website — upsc.gov.in — once released.

This year’s Prelims were conducted on May 25 in two shifts, comprising General Studies Paper I and the Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT). The exam is a qualifying stage that screens candidates for the Main Examination.

How to check UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 result:

Visit the official website, upsc.gov.in Click on the link titled “UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 Result” Download the PDF containing the roll numbers of qualified candidates





OTR mandatory for applications

For the first time this year, the registration process was streamlined through UPSC’s newly launched One-Time Registration (OTR) platform.

Candidates were required to create an OTR profile before applying for the exam. This profile, which can be created at any time of the year, only needs to be set up once and is valid for all future UPSC exams.

Exam format and selection process

The CSE is conducted in three stages:

Preliminary Examination (Objective Type) Main Examination (Written) Interview/Personality Test





The Prelims consist of two papers carrying a total of 400 marks. While General Studies Paper I is used for merit ranking, Paper II (CSAT) is qualifying in nature, candidates must score at least 33%.

There is negative marking in both papers: one-third (0.33) of the marks assigned to a question are deducted for every incorrect answer. No penalty is imposed for unattempted questions.

Candidates who clear the Prelims will move on to the Main Examination, which determines final selection to services such as the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and other Central Civil Services.