TGBIE initiates steps for timely delivery of books to Plus Two students

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has initiated the printing and distribution of textbooks for the academic year 2025-26.

The TGBIE on Wednesday, June 4, said that the timely measures were taken to ensure that students enrolled in government junior colleges across Telangana receive textbooks without delay.

With over 9.5 lakh Intermediate students across the state, including nearly 1.7 lakh in government colleges, the department has adopted a structured, multi-phase strategy to streamline textbook printing and delivery, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

This initiative marks a significant improvement over previous academic years where book supply was often delayed until July or August, the TGBIE said.

The first-year textbooks printing was completed by Telugu Academy and dispatch to government junior colleges is already underway and will be completed by the first week of June, enabling students to access textbooks from day one, while second-year textbooks printing will be completed by the first week of June.

Special officers have been assigned to coordinate with college principals to ensure timely delivery and early collection of indents from principals.

"Rational redistribution of leftover stock from AY 2024-25 is being implemented to reduce waste and meet immediate demand. A logistics partnership with TGSRTC has been established for effective statewide delivery. Officers from the Directorate of Intermediate Education, the TGBIE, and designated librarians are monitoring textbook dispatch daily. College principals have been directed to issue books to students immediately upon receipt and commence academic instruction without delay. The department is committed to ensuring 100% textbook delivery by mid-June 2025, thus facilitating uninterrupted learning from the beginning of the academic year," TGBIE said, according to the report by The New Indian Express.