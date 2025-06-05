NEET-UG 2025 objection window to close at THIS time; register before deadline

The Objection Window for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) will be closed by the National Testing Agency (NTA) today, June 5.

Candidates who have objections or issues about any answer in the answer key can file them on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in, till 11.50 pm tonight, Patrika reports.

They must pay a processing fee of Rs 200 per question to raise objections to the answer key. This payment can only be done with a debit card, credit card, or online banking. No objections will be accepted without payment.

The NTA stated that a team of experts would look into any objections. If an objection is deemed to be valid, the answer key will be updated. The final answer key will then be used to prepare the results for all applicants.

How to raise objections:

Visit neet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, select the 'NEET UG Answer Key 2025 Objection Window' link A login screen will appear; input your login information (such as application number, password, and date of birth) After logging in, your answer key will appear Select and click on the answer which you oppose Pay the processing cost and attach any supporting documents Then click the 'Submit' button Your objection will be registered

The NEET UG 2025 exam was held on May 4 from 2.00 to 5.00 pm in over 5,453 centres in more than 500 cities throughout the country. More than 22.7 lakh students have registered for the exam.