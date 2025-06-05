NEET-PG 2025: SC hearing to decide new exam date postponed?

The Supreme Court of India, through an official notice, announced that tomorrow, June 6, might be a holiday on the account of Bakrid.

This could impact the hearing to decide the new date for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Postgraduate 2025 (NEET-PG 2025) and it could be postponed. It may be recalled that the hearing was scheduled June 6.

In its notice, the Supreme Court states that Eid-ul-Zuha or Bakrid was supposed to occur on either June 6 or June 7, depending on the sighting of the moon. It informs that if Bakrid fell tomorrow instead of June 7, and was declared as such by a Gazette Notification from the Government of India, it would be a court holiday.

As a result, the registry for tomorrow would be closed, and the hearing could be pushed to a later date.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) moved to the Supreme Court on June 4, seeking an urgent hearing to request that NEET-PG 2025 be shifted to August 3.

The NBEMS’ plea followed a Supreme Court order on May 30 to conduct the exam, which was initially supposed to be held on June 15 in two shifts, in a single shift. Subsequently, the NBEMS announced that NEET-PG 2025 would be postponed, due to logistical hurdles.

In its plea, the NBEMS stated that its technology partner, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) found it difficult to revamp the exam structure to a single shift system on July 15, due to time and infrastructure constraints.

This revamp includes identifying and relocating test centres, reopening the application window for candidates to revise city preferences, reallocating centres, and coordinating with multiple government agencies.