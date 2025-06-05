Maharashtra CET results delayed: Citizens’ group slams inefficiency, students express anxiety

The Sajag Nagrik Manch, a Pune-based citizens’ group, has strongly criticised the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (MHC CET) Cell for the significant delay in announcing results for engineering, pharmacy, and agriculture entrance exams.

In a letter addressed to Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil, the group called the delay “unacceptable” and pointed to systemic inefficiencies in the CET process, as per a report by Hindustan Times.

This year, the CET exams were conducted online between April 19 and May 5, but results are scheduled to be released only on June 16, a gap of nearly 40 days.

Group president Vivek Velankar questioned why the results for an online test taken by around seven lakh students are taking so long, especially when the Class 12 Maharashtra board exam, with over 14 lakh students, announced results within 55 days.

Comparisons were also drawn with Karnataka, where the CET was conducted between May 10 and 25, and results are expected by June 7, just 13 days later.

Adding to the concerns, Velankar flagged over 40 mistakes in this year’s CET question papers, calling it “shameful” and warning that delayed results could push college admissions as late as mid-August.

Meanwhile, students are also growing anxious. “It’s already June 4, and the dates keep getting extended,” said Akshay Randive.

Another aspirant, Abhishek Dubey, told Hindustan Times, “The errors and delays are making this entire process more stressful.”

The group has demanded immediate action to expedite the declaration of results and streamline the admission process.