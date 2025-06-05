MAHA-LLB CET 2025 results: Four from same exam centre in Patna score 100 percentile?

Four students from Patna scored 100 percentile in the Maharashtra LLB Common Entrance Test (Mah-LLB CET), whose results were announced yesterday, Wednesday, June 4. Not a single student from Maharashtra made it to the top five.

The MAH-LLB (five-year) CET was held in two sessions on April 28. The exam was given online, even in other states. A total of 35,074 individuals enrolled for the exam, with 27,372 appearing.

Vishwesh Pathak, Himanshu Jaiswal, Prakhar Jyoti, and Sanskriti Saundarya are all 100 percentile performers who graduated from the same Patna centre.

While commenting on the results, an official from the CET cell told Hindustan Times that it was impossible to conclude because the exam was held online.

“The four toppers are from two independent sessions. We had deputed venue officers from the higher education department from Maharashtra and they had travelled to those centres,” said the official.

The CET cell has also released the results of the Common Entrance Tests for undergraduate professional programmes such as Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA), and Bachelor of Management Studies.

The exam was held in four sessions on April 29 - 30. A total of 72,259 students registered, and 61,666 took the exam.