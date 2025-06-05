Indian students, parents reconsidering USA as a study abroad destination?

Last year, 3,30,000 Indians registered at American universities, outnumbering all other nationalities and surpassing Chinese students for the first time in years. Families in India invest their entire life savings in enrolling their children in US universities, as it is the ultimate emblem of achievement for the majority of them.

However, with stricter visa requirements for overseas students, parents have one question: Is it still possible to study in the United States?

The Trump administration undertook social media vetting for all international students and then delayed all student visa interviews worldwide, leaving many students in limbo.

Due to this, several Indian students, who received acceptance from American universities, are letting go of their US plans to apply to universities in other countries, NDTV reports.

Many study abroad advisers reported that their customers were uncertain about pursuing a US degree due to the turmoil surrounding the Trump administration. Indian students can expect to pay between 40,000 and 80,000 US Dollars per year in tuition alone to study in the United States. Parents, who have already spent several lakhs of rupees on visa consultants, are now starting to have second thoughts in case something goes wrong.

These students are exploring other countries, like the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands, and even the Middle East, which have less precarious political climates.