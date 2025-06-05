IGNOU June 2025 TEE: Admit cards out, revised exam dates from June 12
The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the admit cards for the June 2025 Term-End Examinations (TEE).
Students enrolled in both Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online programmes can now download their hall tickets from the official IGNOU Samarth portal — ignou.samarth.edu.in.
Only those who have successfully submitted their examination forms are eligible to access the admit card. Students must carry a printed copy of the hall ticket to their exam centres, entry without it will not be permitted.
How to download the IGNOU June 2025 TEE admit card:
Visit ignou.samarth.edu.in
Log in using your 10-digit enrollment number and password
Click on the “Hall Admit Card” under the Examination tab
Click “View” to download and print the admit card
Details on the admit card
Student’s name
Enrollment number
Exam centre code and address
Course codes
Exam dates and timings
Revised exam dates
Initially scheduled to start from June 2, the IGNOU June 2025 TEE will now be held from June 12 to July 19, 2025, due to administrative and technical reasons.
Exams will be conducted in two shifts:
- Morning: 10.00 am – 1.00 pm
- Evening: 2.00 pm – 5.00 pm
This revised schedule applies to all IGNOU programmes. Students are advised to regularly check the official website for updates or changes regarding the examination.