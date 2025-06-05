IGNOU June 2025 TEE: Admit cards out, revised exam dates from June 12

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the admit cards for the June 2025 Term-End Examinations (TEE).

Students enrolled in both Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online programmes can now download their hall tickets from the official IGNOU Samarth portal — ignou.samarth.edu.in.

Only those who have successfully submitted their examination forms are eligible to access the admit card. Students must carry a printed copy of the hall ticket to their exam centres, entry without it will not be permitted.

How to download the IGNOU June 2025 TEE admit card:

Visit ignou.samarth.edu.in Log in using your 10-digit enrollment number and password Click on the “Hall Admit Card” under the Examination tab Click “View” to download and print the admit card

Details on the admit card

Student’s name

Enrollment number

Exam centre code and address

Course codes

Exam dates and timings

Revised exam dates

Initially scheduled to start from June 2, the IGNOU June 2025 TEE will now be held from June 12 to July 19, 2025, due to administrative and technical reasons.

Exams will be conducted in two shifts:

- Morning: 10.00 am – 1.00 pm

- Evening: 2.00 pm – 5.00 pm

This revised schedule applies to all IGNOU programmes. Students are advised to regularly check the official website for updates or changes regarding the examination.