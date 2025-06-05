How a 17-year-old school boy escaped from his kidnappers

A 17-year-old school boy was allegedly kidnapped on his way to school near Kadambathur in Tiruvallur district in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday morning, June 3.

S Santosh, a Class XII student, was walking near his school when a man in a car allegedly stopped him under the pretense of seeking directions. He then forced the boy into the vehicle and fled, the police said, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

According to the Kadambathur police, the boy said that the abductors allegedly took him to a godown, where they assaulted and harassed him. However, the boy managed to escape and reached Vidaiyur, where he contacted his father using a passerby's phone, the police said.

Santosh's father, Saravanan, immediately alerted the Kadambathur police, and the boy was rescued. A case was registered based on the father's complaint.

The police said they are questioning the boy and also reviewing CCTV footage from the area to identify the suspects and determine the motive behind the abduction, according to the report by The New Indian Express.