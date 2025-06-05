GITAM holds special graduation ceremony for international students

GITAM Deemed-to-be University, Vishakhapatnam, held its sixth special graduation ceremony on Wednesday, June 4, to recognise the academic achievements of international students from Kenya, Rwanda, Bhutan, Nigeria, Nepal, Ethiopia, Uganda, and other countries.

During the event, GITAM Registrar D Gunasekharan spoke about the increasing interest in India's higher education system among students from abroad. He noted that India's academic environment, marked by cultural and institutional diversity, continues to attract international learners. He also highlighted education's role in promoting economic progress across countries, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Professor Srinivas, Principal of the GITAM School of Pharmacy, encouraged the graduates to use their knowledge to contribute to the development of their home countries and emphasised the importance of pursuing research-focused careers for long-term societal impact.

Dr K Viswa Kalyan, Professor of Biochemistry at GIMSR, also addressed the graduates, advising them to remain engaged in continuous learning to remain competitive in a fast-changing global environment.

Dr KPC Kishan, Director of International Affairs at GITAM, discussed the university's efforts toward internationalisation. He stated that more than 400 students from 43 countries are currently studying across GITAM's campuses. He credited the Government of India's Study in India initiative for promoting Indian education globally.

Dr Kishan also encouraged the graduates to stay in touch through the Indian Alumni Association to build professional networks and collaborations, according to the report by The New Indian Express.