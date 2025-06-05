Did you know Yogi Adityanath holds a degree in Math? Here’s a look at his educational journey on his birthday

Many may not know that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mathematics. So as he celebrates his birthday today, Thursday, June 5, here’s a glimpse into the early education of the five-time Member of Parliament.

Born Ajay Singh Bisht, he began his early education at a primary school in Thangar, his native village in Uttarakhand. He later studied at a local school in Gaja, located in Tehri Garhwal, and completed his Class 10 from there.

In 1989, he passed his Intermediate (Class 12) from Shri Bharat Mandir Inter College, Rishikesh. He then enrolled in Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University, Srinagar, where he completed a Bachelor’s degree in Science (BSc) with Mathematics as his subject in 1992.

During his school and university days, he was known by his original name, Ajay Singh Bisht, which is the name that appears on his academic records.

His transition into public life came shortly after, and in 1998, at the age of 26, he was elected to the Lok Sabha for the first time from Gorakhpur. Over the years, he has held multiple terms as a Member of Parliament (MP) before taking over as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh in 2017.

Though his political career has defined public perception, his educational background reflects a steady path through state-run schools and a public university.