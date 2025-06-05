Bengaluru: Youth stabbed during RCB celebrations

A youth was attacked by miscreants during the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) victory celebrations in Peenya on Tuesday midnight, June 3. The victim was slashed on his neck with a sharp object. His condition is said to be out of danger.

In a video clip, which has gone viral, the victim can be heard saying that he was going to a nearby bar in Jalahalli to celebrate RCB's victory. "The miscreants who were also going towards the bar attacked me with a sharp object without any provocation. I tried to catch one of them, but the accused ran away in the dark," the victim, who was bleeding from his neck, said, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

He was immediately taken to a nearby private hospital where he underwent first aid. The Peenya police are looking into the matter.

Meanwhile, the night beat police resorted to mild lathicharge when a few men climbed on KSRTC buses and trucks during the celebrations near the 8th mile on the Bengaluru-Tumakuru Main Road. Fans were also lathicharged at Deve Gowda Petrol Bunk in Banashankari as they were blocking the road to traffic, as per a report by The New Indian Express.