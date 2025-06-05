After 48-hour protest, Bihar health department signs FMG internship list

After over two days of continuous protest, Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs) in Bihar saw a breakthrough as the state health department signed the much-awaited internship list on Wednesday, June 4, as reported by The Times of India.

The FMGs had been staging a protest outside the Bihar Council of Medical Registration (BCMR) office in Patna since Tuesday morning, June 3, demanding the release of the list for the Compulsory Rotating Medical Internship (CRMI).

CRMI is mandatory for FMGs to become eligible for the NEET PG examination. The delay in releasing the list had sparked concern among students, many of whom feared missing the eligibility window for next year’s exam.

Protesters pointed out that the list had been released and cancelled twice already. The first list, issued on April 17, was withdrawn due to a typing error.

A second list followed on April 22 but was nullified by the health department, which cited violations of National Medical Commission (NMC) guidelines. The department noted that the number of FMGs listed had exceeded the prescribed quota.

On Wednesday, Additional Chief Secretary of the Health Department, Pratyaya Amrit, confirmed that a revised list had been finalised.

“The file has been readied and the list will be uploaded within 45 minutes,” he assured the media.

For the FMGs, many of whom returned from countries like Kyrgyzstan and are waiting to complete the CRMI, this marks a critical step forward in their long-pending demand for clarity and inclusion in the medical system.