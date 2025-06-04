Virus alert: Covid Ward opened in Dindigul Medical College Hospital

A 30-bedded COVID ward was opened in Dindigul Medical College Hospital on Tuesday afternoon, June 3, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

A team of doctors, along with ventilator support and Intensive Care Unit (ICU) facilities, have also been allocated immediately. According to an official from the Health Department said, "Based on the instructions of Director of Medical Education (DME) Chennai, we have decided to dedicate a large hall for admitting patients suspected to have COVID infection in the Dindigul Medical College Hospital (DMCH) in Dindigul city. Around 30 beds are allocated inside the facility. Besides, a team of doctors along with nurses and paramedical staff are also allocated for the purposes. Furthermore, we have also dedicated a ventilator support system, ICU ward for handling covid patients. As we already aware the entire facility is isolated section of our premises in DMCH in Dindigul city."

In more news, but from Kerala

The much-anticipated Biosafety Level 3 (BSL-3) Virology Lab at the Government Medical College, envisioned as a crucial facility to tackle high-risk viruses like Nipah, remains incomplete even after five years of its inception.

Initiated in 2019 with an initial allocation of Rs 5.5 crore from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the lab was proposed as a major step forward in strengthening Kerala's virological testing and disease control capabilities, stated a report by The New Indian Express.