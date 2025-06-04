RUHS BSc Nursing Entrance Exam 2025 result declared, counselling schedule to be announced soon

The Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS), Jaipur has declared the results for the RUHS BSc Nursing Entrance Exam 2025, as reported by Money Control.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their results online at the official website — ruhscuet2025.com .

To access the result, candidates must log in using their roll number and date of birth.

The result has been published in the form of a merit list, and only those candidates whose names appear in the list will be eligible for the next stage of the admission process.

How to check RUHS BSc Nursing 2025 result:

Visit the official website: ruhscuet2025.com

Click on the link for “BSc Nursing Entrance Exam Result 2025”

Enter your roll number and date of birth

View and download your result

Take a printout for future reference



What’s next?

Candidates who have qualified in the entrance exam and appear on the merit list will be eligible to participate in the RUHS BSc Nursing counselling process.

The counselling schedule, along with detailed instructions and required documents, will be published shortly on the same official website.

The merit list has been compiled based on the candidates’ performance in the entrance examination. Only qualified candidates will move on to the counselling and seat allotment stage for admission to BSc Nursing courses offered by RUHS and affiliated institutions.

Candidates are strongly advised to retain a copy of their result and regularly monitor the RUHS website for further updates regarding counselling, seat allocation, and admission procedures.