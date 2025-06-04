PG crisis hits Bengaluru: Layoffs, civic crackdown force mass shutdowns

Paying Guest (PG) accommodations, once the backbone of affordable housing for students and techies in Bengaluru, are now disappearing fast.

A combination of Information Technology (IT) layoffs, strict civic regulations, and rising operational costs has triggered a wave of closures across the city, especially in tech hubs like Marathahalli, Sarjapur, and Mahadevapura, as per a report by Deccan Herald.

According to the PG Owners Welfare Association, the average loss per property has touched 25 per cent, forcing many independent owners to shut down.

“Only those with multiple branches are managing to survive,” said Aruna Kumar DT, the association’s president.