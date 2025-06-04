No re-exam needed for NEET-UG 2025, says NTA after power-outage case filed

The National Testing Agency (NTA) informed the Madras High Court on June 3, 2025, that a re-examination for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Undergraduates (NEET-UG) 2025 is unnecessary, despite a power outage at a Chennai exam centre on May 4, reported The Times of India.



The outage, which occurred at Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya CRPF in Avadi, Chennai, did not significantly disrupt the exam, according to the NTA.



On May 17, a vacation judge issued an interim order halting the release of NEET-UG 2025 results due to a plea from 13 students who reported challenges caused by the power cut.



During a hearing before Justice C Kumarappan on June 3, the students’ counsel requested CCTV footage to verify lighting conditions during the exam. The court adjourned the matter to June 6 for further orders.



Details of the incident

According to the report, the petitioners stated that 464 students were assigned to the Avadi centre, where the exam began on schedule at 2 pm. Heavy rain caused a power outage from 3 pm to 4.15 pm, with no backup power available.



Students were forced to write in poor lighting, and rainwater entering the exam hall necessitated a relocation to another room, further disrupting their exam. The students’ request for additional time was also denied, which negatively impacted their performance.



Additional Solicitor-General ARL Sundaresan, representing the NTA, argued that the exam proceeded without significant issues, as most students completed the majority of their questions. The agency said that the disruptions did not warrant a re-examination.

