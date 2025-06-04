NEET PG postponement makes preparation a "double-edged sword": Experts on how students can plan ahead

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has declared the postponement of the NEET PG 2025 examination, originally scheduled for June 15. A new date has been proposed, and approval is pending from the Supreme Court. The ongoing uncertainty has left aspirants feeling anxious and overwhelmed.

To help students manage this phase effectively, EdexLive spoke to NEET PG experts who shared practical tips and motivational insights on navigating this delay.

Turning delay into opportunity

Dr Seran Reddy, Academic Director and COO of ADrPlexus Medical Services, advises students to treat this additional time as a valuable gift.

“Start by reflecting on which topics you’ve missed or need to revisit. Use this period to strengthen weaker areas,” says Dr Reddy. He suggests breaking the day into practical study blocks that include revising previously covered subjects, solving multiple choice questions (MCQs), analysing past tests, and learning from past mistakes. "Focus on quality preparation rather than rushing through new topics," he says.

Dr Nikita from Medsynapse Academy echoes this sentiment, stating, “The postponement is a double-edged sword. It can benefit those who stay disciplined, but it can also hurt those who become complacent. Use this time wisely — it can make all the difference.”

Managing uncertainty and distractions

“Focus only on what’s within your control,” advises Dr Reddy. “Don’t obsess over the exam date. Instead, stay mentally prepared. Avoid doom-scrolling on social media and follow only official sources like the NBE website for updates.”

He emphasises that external uncertainty should not cause internal confusion. “Keep your mind clear. The goal is to stay focused and grounded.”

Will the exam be more difficult?

There is a common misconception that postponing the exam might result in a tougher question paper.

Dr Reddy clarifies, “That’s a myth. The difficulty level doesn’t depend on the timeline. NEET PG papers are pre-set well in advance. What changes is the psychological pressure — not the content. So, stop fearing the unknown and instead sharpen your preparation. The exam rewards smart strategy, not just hard work.”

Make the most of the extra time

Both experts offer structured advice on how to maximise this unexpected preparation window.

Dr Reddy encourages aspirants to

Focus on polishing existing knowledge rather than learning entirely new topics.

Attempt more grand tests and critically analyse the results.

Avoid repeating mistakes and reinforce concepts through revision.

Dr Nikita offers a more tactical plan:

Identify weaknesses and work systematically to convert them into strengths.

Practice at least 200-300 MCQs daily to stay in tune with the exam pattern.

Maintain consistency and avoid burnout.

Mental health and well-being

Anxiety is inevitable during such uncertain times, but it can be managed.

“Create and stick to a realistic schedule,” says Dr Reddy and adds, "Talk to a mentor or friend for support. Avoid comparing your preparation with others. Stay away from the toxic group chats and misinformation. Eat well, get enough sleep, and seek professional help if needed. Reaching out isn’t weakness — it’s wisdom.”

He adds, “You don’t need to be perfect. A little imperfection is normal. What matters is that you keep going.”

Dr Nikita reinforces this message: “Remember, uncertainty affects everyone equally. You’re not alone in this. Focus on what you can control, and prepare in a way that leaves no room for regret later.”