Medical graduates from private colleges versus gov't colleges: Fresh debate begins on X

A recent discussion on the social media platform X has reignited the long-standing debate over government versus private medical colleges in India, moving beyond fees and entrance ranks to explore what truly shapes competent doctors and challenge narratives about what makes a good doctor.



According to a report by the Economic Times, Dr Vivek Pandey, an orthopaedic doctor and educator, shared a concerning experience from his outpatient department. He asked basic clinical questions about nerve weakness to an intern and two first-year postgraduates, all of whom struggled to respond without multiple-choice prompts. Despite their high entrance exam scores and coaching, Dr Pandey noted a lack of clinical competence, tweeting, “Something has terribly gone wrong with our medical education system.”



The debate turned sour, when a user suggested that students from top private medical colleges, who often pay high fees, lack adequate preparation.



Dr Pandey defended his students, arguing that many miss government seats by narrow margins in India’s highly competitive reservation system, making private colleges a practical choice.



“They aren’t dumb, most are hard-working,” he wrote. He also debunked the myth that only government colleges produce top doctors, noting that private institutions also nurture exceptional talent.



The discussion expanded as users weighed in. One highlighted the value of government hospitals, where heavy patient loads and renowned faculty provide unmatched hands-on experience.



“Clinical training happens in wards, not in AC classrooms,” they wrote.

Although another doctor from Bengaluru offered another view, agreeing that ward-based teaching is critical, also adding that not all government colleges offer robust guidance. “Many have no one to guide students,” he noted, adding that only a few medical colleges, government or private, deliver truly excellent training.