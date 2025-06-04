MAH LLB 5-year CET 2025 result declared, CAP process to begin soon

Candidates who appeared for the state-level law entrance examination can now access their scorecards by visiting the official website — cetcell.mahacet.org — and logging in with their registered application number and password.

The entrance exam was conducted on April 28, 2025, across various centres in Maharashtra.

Following the release of the provisional answer key on May 11, candidates were given time until May 13 to raise objections. After due evaluation, the final answer key was published on May 23, 2025, and results have been released based on the same.

How to download MAH LLB 5-year CET 2025 result:

Visit cetcell.mahacet.org



Click on the link titled ‘MAH LLB 5-year CET scorecard download’



Enter your registered email ID and password



View and download your scorecard



Take a printout for future reference





What’s next?

Candidates who have qualified the exam are now eligible to take part in the Centralised Admission Process (CAP).

As part of the process, applicants must submit their academic qualifications, supporting documents, reservation/category certificates, and indicate their preferred colleges offering BA LLB or BCom LLB programmes.

A merit list will be prepared based on the data provided, and the CAP schedule will be announced on the official website in the coming days.

Candidates are advised to frequently check the official website for further updates related to admissions and counselling.