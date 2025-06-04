HPSC cancels Assistant Professor (Hindi) exam held on June 1 after alleged paper leak, technical glitches

The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has cancelled the Assistant Professor (Hindi) written examination held on June 1, 2025, citing major technical issues and allegations of a paper leak.

The decision was announced on June 3, sparking widespread concern among candidates and criticism from the opposition, as per a report by News18.

The exam, conducted across various centres in Panchkula, faced severe disruptions, including misprints, missing questions, and sealed paper protocol violations.

In a statement released on Tuesday, June 3, HPSC said, “The Screening Test held on 01.06.2025 (Morning Session) stands cancelled. The fresh date of the Screening Test shall be announced in due course.”

Commission denies tampering but admits grave technical lapses

While denying any deliberate paper leak or tampering, the commission admitted to “printing and sealing errors” that compromised the exam’s integrity.

“Technical issues in the printing of question papers made it impossible to conduct a fair assessment,” the HPSC stated.

Hundreds of candidates had filed complaints after experiencing widespread irregularities at test centres.

Physics, Chemistry, and past exams under scrutiny

The controversy is not limited to the Hindi exam. Social activist Shweta Dhull alleged that some Physics and Chemistry question papers were already unsealed, indicating further violations of examination protocol.

There are also growing demands for a review of the 2024 English paper, which allegedly contained over 33 errors, added the News18 report.Legal action may follow, with affected candidates planning to approach the Punjab and Haryana High Court to seek redressal and transparency in future recruitment exams.