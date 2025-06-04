FAIMA launches mass mail campaign against JIPMER’s proposed mixopathy course
The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) has launched a nationwide Mass Mail Campaign to protest the introduction of a Mixopathy course at Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry, voicing strong opposition to the hybrid model that seeks to combine modern allopathy with traditional Ayurveda.
In its official press release dated June 4, FAIMA described the move as a “serious threat to patient safety, scientific integrity, and the distinct identities of both systems of medicine.”
The association, which represents doctors and medical students in India, is demanding immediate intervention from Union Health Minister JP Nadda to roll back the decision.
Key concerns raised by FAIMA include:
Undermining of both scientific and traditional systems: The association argues that blending allopathy and Ayurveda without scientific validation compromises the strengths of both fields.
Patient safety risks: FAIMA highlights possible confusion in treatment paths, adverse interactions, and clinical ambiguity during emergencies.
Impact on healthcare workers: Nurses and paramedics may face uncertainty in treatment protocols, potentially leading to harmful or ineffective care.
Threat to India’s medical credibility: The group warns that India’s global reputation for both modern and traditional medicine may suffer, affecting the country’s medical tourism industry.
“This decision, if implemented, will cause irreparable damage to the healthcare structure of India,” the release states.
FAIMA has urged doctors, medical students, and healthcare workers across the country to actively participate in the mail campaign and unite in defence of scientific medicine.