FAIMA launches mass mail campaign against JIPMER’s proposed mixopathy course

The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) has launched a nationwide Mass Mail Campaign to protest the introduction of a Mixopathy course at Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry, voicing strong opposition to the hybrid model that seeks to combine modern allopathy with traditional Ayurveda.

In its official press release dated June 4, FAIMA described the move as a “serious threat to patient safety, scientific integrity, and the distinct identities of both systems of medicine.”