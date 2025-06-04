F-1 visa in under 15 seconds! This Redditor shares the story of getting his green card to NYU

A Reddit user with the username “KingRishiL,” has sparked a new discussion among study-abroad aspirants, especially amidst US visa stringency. This account of the user's F1 visa interview at the US Consulate in Mumbai has boosted applicants' hopes, according to a report by the Financial Express.



The student, bound for New York University (NYU) to pursue undergraduate studies in Economics and Computer Science, described an astonishingly brief 15-second interview that has since gained significant traction online.



The interview, conducted at Counter 4 — playfully referred to as “the 5th prime number” for anxious applicants —lasted just 15 seconds, with 10 seconds of conversation and 5 seconds of the visa officer typing.



The exchange covered standard questions: the number of universities applied to, admission offers received, and the reason for choosing NYU. The student’s response, highlighting NYU’s world-class business school, was followed by a quick confirmation of their major, and the user's humorous claim that the officer typed for “3.1415 seconds” before approving the visa.



The student credited their smooth experience to clear documentation.



The lighthearted post concluded with the student joking about dancing in celebration. The whole incident may be a welcome change for applicants worried about visa rejection.



Advice for aspiring applicants

The user added that a prior travel history, including a recent trip to Canada, may have had a positive impact on the outcome.



The user wrote, “Don’t worry. Everything should mostly be okay when you go!!” The post provides reassurance for thousands of Indian students gearing up for US visa interviews, particularly as demand surges for Fall 2025 admissions.