Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan University – A vision realised, a future inspired

In the educational heartland of Tamil Nadu, Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan University (DSU) emerges as a beacon of transformation, embodying the principle: “Grow. Make others grow.”

Established as the first state private university under the Tamil Nadu State Private Universities Act, 2019, DSU represents the culmination of a bold vision to make world-class education accessible, inclusive, and impactful.

A foundation rooted in vision

Founded in Perambalur, the Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan Group of Institutions began its journey in 1994, under the leadership of A Srinivasan, whose agricultural roots and passion for public service inspired the establishment of institutions that could uplift generations through education.

What began as a single school has evolved into a vast academic network, culminating in the establishment of DSU — a symbol of excellence and inclusion.

Academic breadth with purpose

DSU offers a wide array of academic programmes across disciplines, including Engineering, Medicine, Agriculture, Law, Architecture, Nursing, Allied Health Sciences, Arts & Science, and Teacher Education. The university houses three full-fledged medical colleges, distinguished for combining advanced clinical training with compassionate care. Each academic stream is thoughtfully curated to cultivate industry relevance, research competence, and social responsibility.