CUSAT CAT 2025 results announced! What's next?

The Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) released the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 results, today, Wednesday, June 4, 2025, as announced by Vice-Chancellor Dr Junaid Bishiri, reported NDTV.

Candidates can access their results on the university’s official websites, results.cusat.ac.in or admissions.cusat.ac.in.



The CUSAT CAT 2025, conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode from May 10 to 12, for admissions to various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, including Bachelors in Technology (BTech), Marine Engineering, and other specialised disciplines.

The final answer key, released on May 26, enabled students to review their responses and estimate scores.



How to check CUSAT CAT 2025 results

Candidates can follow these steps to view their results:

1. Visit the website at admissions.cusat.ac.in.

2. Click the CAT 2025 result link and log in with credentials.

3. View the result displayed on the screen.

4. Download and print a copy for use during counselling.



Counselling process and next steps

Qualified candidates will proceed to the CUSAT CAT 2025 counselling process, expected to begin later in June.



The process involves:

- Online registration

- Selection of preferred courses and colleges

- Document verification

- Seat allotment

- Fee payment



Seat allocation

Admission is based on merit, availability of seats, and completion of document verification and fee payment.



For example, Marine Engineering has 80 seats, while Naval Architecture and Ship Building offers 42 seats, including 15 reserved for Indian Navy personnel.