CUET-UG 2025 concludes successfully; NTA expected to release Answer Key SOON

The National Testing Agency (NTA) successfully concluded the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate (CUET UG) programmes 2025 on June 3, 2025.

The next major update from the agency will be the release of the provisional answer key, which candidates can access through the official website: exams.nta.ac.in .

Candidates who appeared for the entrance test will be given the opportunity to raise objections regarding the provisional answer key. These objections will be carefully examined by subject matter experts, and if any are found valid, necessary revisions will be made.

The final answer key and results will be prepared based on the verified challenges. Although the official date has not been announced yet, media reports suggest the results may be declared by July 2025.

CUET UG 2025: Marking Scheme

Correct answer: +5 marks

Incorrect answer: -1 mark

Unanswered/Marked for review: 0 marks

More than one correct option: +5 marks to candidates who chose any of the correct answers

All options correct: +5 marks to all who attempted the question

No correct option/question dropped: +5 marks to all who attempted the question





How to check CUET UG 2025 Answer Key and Result

Visit the NTA’s official website: exams.nta.ac.in Click on the link for “CUET UG Result 2025” Enter your application number, password, and date of birth The result will appear on the screen Download and print it for future reference





CUET UG is conducted for admission to undergraduate programmes offered by central universities, under the Ministry of Education, and various other participating universities, autonomous colleges, and institutions across India.