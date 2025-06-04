CSIR UGC NET June 2025 registration begins; exam dates announced

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially begun the registration process for the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research – University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR UGC NET) June 2025 examination.

Candidates aspiring to qualify for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Lectureship/Assistant Professor roles in science and technology fields can now apply through the official website — csirnet.nta.ac.in .

The last date to register is June 23, 2025, while the deadline to pay the application fee is June 24. A short correction window will be available from June 25 to 26, 2025 for candidates to make necessary edits in their applications, as per a report by Hindustan Times.

The CSIR UGC NET exam will be held on July 26, 27, and 28, 2025. The exam will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode, comprising objective-type multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in three parts, with no breaks between papers.