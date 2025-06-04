CSIR UGC NET June 2025 registration begins; exam dates announced

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially begun the registration process for the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research – University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR UGC NET) June 2025 examination.
Candidates aspiring to qualify for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Lectureship/Assistant Professor roles in science and technology fields can now apply through the official website — .
The last date to register is June 23, 2025, while the deadline to pay the application fee is June 24. A short correction window will be available from June 25 to 26, 2025 for candidates to make necessary edits in their applications, as per a report by Hindustan Times.
The CSIR UGC NET exam will be held on July 26, 27, and 28, 2025. The exam will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode, comprising objective-type multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in three parts, with no breaks between papers.
The test will be bilingual — available in both Hindi and English. However, in the case of any discrepancy due to translation, the English version will be treated as final.
Candidates are strictly advised to submit only one application.
“Multiple applications from the same candidate will lead to disqualification, even at a later stage,” NTA stated in its notification.
CSIR UGC NET June 2025: Steps to apply
Click on the registration link for CSIR UGC NET June 2025
Complete registration and login
Fill in the application form and upload required documents
Pay the application fee
Submit and download the confirmation page
Candidates are advised to keep a hard copy of the confirmation page for future reference.
For further updates and detailed eligibility criteria, applicants should visit the official website.