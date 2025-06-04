Bengaluru school encroachment: Deputy CM directs officials to act against accused

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has directed Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesh and Bengaluru North Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) to take immediate action against those allegedly harassing staff and students of Sri Sharada Vidyaniketan School in Vidyaranyapura, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Parents, students and teachers, who met Shivakumar on Tuesday, alleged that one Dhananjaya had forcibly occupied the school building along with his goons. “Recently, he brought around 60 people to intimidate us. Around 5 pm, he locked the school gate and instructed those with him to check the bags of women. During this time, they destroyed our certificates and school’s CCTV cameras, and disconnected Wi-Fi service. Police arrived and provided us protection. On May 29, he again damaged the school property,” they alleged.

Shivakumar immediately directed the officials to conduct a thorough investigation. "Even if the accused belongs to the Congress party or uses our name, action must be taken against him. Children's safety and their education come first," he told them.

“If the BEO (Block Education Officer) fails to do his duty, suspend him,” he told the officials.

"Private schools are also public institutions. No one has the right to take law into their hands," he said, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

“If the issue is not resolved, and if necessary, I will visit the school and conduct an inspection," Shivakumar said.