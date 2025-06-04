Apply for Vidya Seva Nidhi Scholarship: Details here

Applications are invited for the Vidya Seva Nidhi Scholarship, offered by the Dr Chandrashekhar Foundation, Mysuru, for first-year Secondary School Leaving Certificate/Pre-University Course (SSLC/PUC) /Degree and Post Graduate (PG) courses to support poor and meritorious students under 25 years in pursuing their education, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

This scholarship aims to empower students by easing their financial burden and encouraging academic excellence. Candidates are requested to submit their applications on or before June 7 to avail this valuable opportunity, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

For application details please contact via WhatsApp only 8277027498 and yogesh@cauveryhospital.org.

In more news...

As many as 1000 students of the GM University and GM Technical College have been selected by various companies in the current year, said Director, Training and Employment Department, Tejaswi Kattimani TR in a press release.

The director said that it is the first institution to receive 1000 job offers and the highest number of students in Central Karnataka have participated in the interview process and been selected by various companies, bringing fame to the institution.

Prestigious companies like SLK Software Services, IBM India Private Limited, Infosys and others conducted the interview process and selected the students, according to a report by The New Indian Express.