Who was Sana Yousaf? Pakistani teen TikToker shot dead in suspected honour killing

In a disturbing incident, a 17-year-old Pakistani social media influencer, Sana Yousaf, was shot dead at her home in Islamabad on Monday, June 3. Police suspect the killing to be an honour crime, as per a report by NDTV.

Yousaf, who was quite popular on the social media platform TikTok, with nearly five lakh followers on Instagram, was reportedly gunned down at point-blank range by a relative inside her residence in Sector G-13 of the capital. According to police sources cited by local media, the assailant spoke with Yousaf briefly outside the house before entering and opening fire.

“The suspect entered the home, fired multiple shots, and escaped,” an officer told reporters.

She sustained two bullet wounds and died on the spot. Her body was shifted to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for a post-mortem examination. While no arrests have been made so far, a manhunt has been launched and investigators are probing several angles, including the possibility of an honour killing.

Honour killings, the murder of a family member, often a woman, for allegedly bringing shame upon the family, remains a grave issue in Pakistan despite legal reforms and public outcry.

Reports from Samaa TV suggest the attacker may have been a guest at her residence.

"The assailant fled the scene immediately after the incident," the channel reported, quoting police.

Sana Yousaf was the daughter of a well-known social activist and had built a loyal online following through her TikTok and Instagram videos, which celebrated Chitrali traditions and raised awareness about women's rights and education in the region. Her sudden death has sparked an outpouring of grief and condemnation online, with users calling for justice and protection for women influencers in Pakistan.

This tragic incident mirrors a similar case from earlier this year when 15-year-old TikToker Hira was murdered in Quetta by her father and maternal uncle for continuing to post videos online. Both men later confessed to the crime and were arrested.