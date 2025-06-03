Viral LinkedIn post exposes toxic work culture that drove Bengaluru engineer to quit

This is what the post said...

According to the post, the engineer faced hostility after requesting clarification on the project during a virtual meeting, which led to an emotional breakdown.



He reportedly said, “I cried on a G-Meet because I asked for clarity on a project. That’s how bad it got.”



The post further described how the workplace lacked proper onboarding, structure, and clear expectations, with employees expected to “figure it out.”



Deviations from this norm often resulted in public shaming, with the engineer noting, “We’ve stopped hoping for appreciation,” he said. “Now, we just hope we aren’t shamed in front of everyone.”



A lasting trauma...

According to the post, the engineer’s manager allegedly contributed to the toxic culture by calling at odd hours, dismissing concerns through gaslighting, and blaming team members without reason.



Upon the engineer’s resignation, the manager said, “Good luck finding another job. Let’s see how long you last there,” which shed light on the lack of ethics, morality, and professionalism.



The LinkedIn post further described the engineer's experience as not only toxic but traumatic, highlighting the toll a toxic workplace environment can take on mental health.



The user wrote, “People don’t leave companies. They leave environments where their dignity is no longer safe.”



Reactions

The post reignited discussion about workplace culture in corporate India.



One user expressed heartbreak, stating, “This post hits hard, Shravan. It’s heartbreaking to see how leadership, or the lack thereof, can deeply impact someone’s confidence and mental health. A strong reminder that as leaders, our greatest responsibility is to uplift, listen, and create an environment where people feel valued and safe."



Another commented on the gap between expectations and reality, saying, “These days, dream jobs are more myth than reality.”



Many were shocked that such toxic cultures persisted in 2025, with one user writing, “It’s too sad. I was of the opinion that such things don’t happen now. I truly feel that we shall land our dream job, but we must continue our search till we find that one. Please share this message with the young man.”