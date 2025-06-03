“Still scared to walk alone at night”: Months after campus rape, Anna University students say safety gaps persist

On December 23, 2024, a student was raped on the campus of Anna University, a shocking incident that sent waves of anger and fear across the student community.

While the accused, A Gnanasekaran, has now been found guilty and punished by a Mahila Court, many students say the fear hasn’t left them because the campus itself still doesn’t feel much safer, as reported by The Times of India.

A visit to the campus by TOI just hours after the verdict revealed glaring lapses in basic campus security, including unchecked entry of visitors, thick vegetation left uncleared, and surveillance gaps in several areas. Despite the gravity of the crime that occurred just months ago, students say there has been “precious little” done by the administration to make the campus truly secure.

“There are still many dark and shady areas on campus that are not covered by surveillance cameras,” a second-year student told TOI, adding, “The walking paths are overgrown with bushes. Though the aggressor was caught, the campus still doesn't feel completely safe.”

At the Kotturpuram-side entrance, no ID verification is conducted, according to the TOI report. Visitors are simply asked to sign a logbook.

“They don’t check if those wearing ID tags are even students,” said a first-year student.

The main gate fares no better, with lax checks allowing easy passage to outsiders.

After the incident, Anna University installed additional CCTV cameras and lighting, and hostel rules were tightened. Women students are now required to return before 8.30 pm, with inquiries conducted if anyone is late. But even with increased patrols, a vehicle with four guards now roams the campus at night, students say it’s not enough.

“We’re still scared to walk alone after 6.30 pm,” said another student.

For now, while there are visible signs of increased vigilance in some areas, a sustained and systematic safety reform appears to be missing.