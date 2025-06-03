NEET-PG aspirants from Kashmir urge NBE to increase exam centres in the valley

Dr Wasim Khan, Spokesperson of JKMSA, clarifies that NEET aspirants from Kashmir Valley reached out to the association, requesting them to address the issue of insufficient exam centres. He adds, “With a large number of aspirants and limited centres, many students are usually allocated centres outside the valley, such as Jammu, Samba, and Delhi.”

These centres are not only far from home, but they also impose a significant financial and logistical burden.

“With the exam now postponed, we’re reiterating our request and hope that the government will address the issue this time,” added Dr Wasim. He pointed out that currently, there is only one exam centre near the Kashmir Valley, which is located in Srinagar. The centre is capable of accommodating only a few students, and as a result, only a small fraction of aspirants are allotted the Srinagar exam centre due to the limited seats available.

Aspirants are now demanding more exam centres in the Kashmir Valley, following the NBE's announcement of exam postponement.