MBSE postpones Class 10, 12 compartment exams to June 12 amid landslides, heavy rain in Mizoram

The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has postponed the Class 10 (HSLC) and Class 12 (HSSLC) compartment and improvement exams to June 12, 2025, following days of continuous heavy rainfall across the state.

The decision comes amid worsening weather conditions that have led to landslides, mudslides, and rockfalls, particularly in and around the capital city, Aizawl, as per a report by News18.

Alongside the exam rescheduling, the meeting of Centre Superintendents has also been deferred to June 10 at 11 am, as per the latest official notification from the board.

Schools across 10 districts in Mizoram remain closed for the fourth consecutive day (June 3), with only Saitual district exempt from the shutdown. Institutions were earlier shut on May 29, May 30, and June 2 due to similar conditions. Aizawl, which experienced another bout of heavy rain this morning, June 3, continues to be severely affected.

In an advisory, Aizawl Deputy Commissioner Lalhriatpuia, who also heads the District Disaster Management Authority, instructed all schools in the district to suspend student attendance on June 3, citing safety concerns.

Earlier this year, MBSE conducted the Class 12 board exams from February 14 to March 17, with vocational subjects held on February 27. Results were declared on May 6. The Class 10 board exams were held from February 10 to March 13, with the results announced on April 29.

The last date to apply for the HSSLC compartment or improvement exam was May 20. Applications submitted after that were accepted with a late fee of Rs 250, added News18.