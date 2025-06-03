JEE Advanced 2025: Two students from IIT Hyderabad zone make it to Top 10

Two candidates from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad zone made it to the top ten list of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2025, the results for which were declared on Monday, June 2. The examination held on May 18, was organised by IIT Kanpur this year.

Arnav Singh secured the ninth rank in the common rank list (CRL) with a score of 319, while Vadlamudi Lokesh bagged the 10th rank with a score of 317 in the IIT-Hyderabad zone.

Other top performers from the zone include:

Dharmana Gyana Rutvik Sai – Rank 18 (CRL)

Vangala Ajay Reddy – Rank 19

Avanaganti Anirudh Reddy – Rank 20

Among female candidates, Korikana Rasagnya emerged as the female topper of the IIT-Hyderabad zone, securing 78th rank.

A total of 12,946 candidates from the IIT-Hyderabad zone qualified in this year’s JEE Advanced, one of the most competitive engineering entrance exams in the country.

Palla Shiva Sanketh Reddy, a student of Resonance Hyderabad, secured an All India Rank (AIR) of 102 without any prior foundation training. His batchmates, Tavanam Shrividya and B Vincent Joel, also achieved remarkable ranks, securing 111th and 125th positions respectively in the CRL.