IITs to host Open House sessions for JEE Advanced 2025 qualifiers ahead of JoSAA Counselling

Following the announcement of the Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE) Advanced 2025 results, Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) nationwide are organising Open House sessions to help qualifiers and their families in making informed choices before the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling, reported India Today.



These sessions provide an opportunity for students to explore campus life, academic programmes, and allow for direct interaction with faculty and students.



Format of these sessions

The event will be offered in varied formats to students



- Online-only sessions: Conducted virtually for remote access.

- Hybrid sessions: Combine in-person and virtual participation for flexibility.

Candidates can find registration details and session links on the official websites of individual IITs, with some sessions streamed live on YouTube.



Benefits of attending these open houses

These sessions are organised to offer valuable insights into several aspects of IIT life, including:



- Overview of academic departments and programmes.

- Details on campus infrastructure and student life.

- Information on career prospects and placement opportunities.

- Direct engagement with deans, directors, and student representatives.

- Opportunities to resolve doubts before finalising JoSAA counselling choices.



Open house schedule

Several IITs have announced their Open House schedules:



- IIT Bombay: June 8, 2025, starting at 11 am.

- IIT Delhi and IIT Gandhinagar: June 6, 2025, starting at 4 pm.

- IIT Madras: June 3, 2025, conducted via Zoom.

- IIT Kanpur, IIT Roorkee, and IIT Kharagpur: June 10, 2025. Candidates should visit the respective IIT websites for specific registration details and access to live stream links.



JEE Advanced 2025 qualifiers are encouraged to attend these sessions to gain clarity on their preferred institutes and programmes.



Students are also advised to check individual IIT websites for registration and participation details.