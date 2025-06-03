Disney sets in motion new layoffs across film and TV divisions

The Walt Disney Company, according to USA TODAY, has laid off hundreds of employees across its film and television divisions, effective Monday, June 2, 2025, as reported by The Times of India.



The layoffs affect departments such as marketing, publicity, casting, development, and the offices of corporate finance, though no entire teams have been eliminated.



Reasons for layoffs

A Disney spokesperson attributed the layoffs to the "rapid pace" of transformation in the entertainment industry and the company’s efforts to enhance operational efficiency.



The decision also aligns with Disney’s ongoing strategy to streamline costs.



Since CEO Bob Iger’s return in 2022, Disney has been chasing aggressive cost-cutting initiatives. In early 2023, Iger announced plans to reduce the workforce by 7,000 employees to save billions of dollars.

This has been executed through multiple rounds of layoffs.



In September 2024, approximately 300 jobs were cut in corporate functions like legal, Human Resources (HR), and communications.



In March 2025, around 200 positions, nearly 6% of the workforce, were eliminated in ABC News and Disney Entertainment Networks.



Earlier layoffs impacted Disney-owned brands such as National Geographic, Pixar, and Freeform as well.



Disney's profits are on the rise despite layoffs

Disney reported robust financial results in its Q2 2025 earnings, with revenue increasing 7% year-on-year to $23.6 billion.



The company also experienced significant growth in its streaming platform, Disney+, which gained 126 million subscribers in the first quarter of 2025, reflecting a strong shift in consumer preference toward streaming services, according to reports.