"Curry scent" made Magnus lose; Racist backlash against Gukesh after win

This has fuelled outrage over the lack of sensitivity when it comes to sharing such hate comments, and the lack of moderation from the companies.



Social media reactions

The incident has prompted strong reactions across social media, with many condemning the racist comments and expressing support for Gukesh:



One user remarked, “West hates Indians, they always did,” pointing to perceived biases against Indians.



Another user dismissed the trolls, saying, “No worries. The whole world hates India's rise. Who cares about trolls? Let them waste their time and mind.”



A fourth commented, “They can't accept the fact an Indian talent got over the top. Nobody from the West is complaining about Magnus' attitude, saying it's all. It's pure jealousy.”



Gukesh’s grandfather, Shankar Rajesh, addressed Carlsen’s table-banging incident in an interview with ANI, calling it a “natural” reaction. He added, “He will be relaxed, and he will be practising.” Celebrating his grandson’s achievement, his grandfather noted, “One of the major achievements which he hadn’t achieved before, he achieved now. Gukesh has now beaten Magnus Carlsen as well. There is no pressure on him now.”