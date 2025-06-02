"What is the best part of studying at IIT Delhi?": Students respond

At IIT Delhi, we don’t just master academics—we cultivate the art of learning. The institute fosters innovation, research, and cultural excellence, shaping us into future global leaders. Student merit is recognised and rewarded, fueling a culture of excellence and ambition.

Jahnabi Roy, BTech Computer Science and Engineering

IIT Delhi offers immense opportunities beyond academics. From international competitions to sports, there’s something for everyone. The supportive environment has helped me grow both personally and professionally, providing the space to explore my passions.

Mayank, BTech Energy Engineering

The best part of IIT Delhi is its environment—constantly surrounded by talented peers, pushing you to grow beyond your limits. The institute nurtures both academic and soft skills, with diverse student clubs offering a space to explore hobbies and build a strong foundation for the future.

Shreya Gupta, BTech Mathematics and Computing