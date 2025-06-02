VMMC viral video sparks concerns regarding rise in medical seats despite lack of jobs

It is a daunting question to encounter, “Is MBBS becoming the next Engineering?” especially since the nation has witnessed the appalling placement rate in this stream.

According to The Times of India report, only 10% of the lakhs of engineering students are expected to secure jobs this year.

Similarly, a new concern has arisen within the medical community regarding the response to the alleged Vardhman Mahavir Medical College Junior Resident (VMMC JR) post in Delhi.

The VMMC conducted the written test for the temporary post of Junior Resident on May 30, 2025.

Many medical experts were shocked that more than 2,500 candidates appeared for a post with 194 vacancies.

X (formerly Twitter) user Dr Mahesh Kumar Gurjar (@itsgujjarmahi) had posted about this concerning news, and it quickly caught on through social media.