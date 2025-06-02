VMMC viral video sparks concerns regarding rise in medical seats despite lack of jobs

It is a daunting question to encounter, “Is MBBS becoming the next Engineering?” especially since the nation has witnessed the appalling placement rate in this stream.
According to The Times of India report, only 10% of the lakhs of engineering students are expected to secure jobs this year.
Similarly, a new concern has arisen within the medical community regarding the response to the alleged Vardhman Mahavir Medical College Junior Resident (VMMC JR) post in Delhi.
The VMMC conducted the written test for the temporary post of Junior Resident on May 30, 2025.
Many medical experts were shocked that more than 2,500 candidates appeared for a post with 194 vacancies.
X (formerly Twitter) user Dr Mahesh Kumar Gurjar (@itsgujjarmahi) had posted about this concerning news, and it quickly caught on through social media.
Many users were shocked and worried about this.
Dr Harshad Sharma, State Executive Member, IMA, believed this was due to the careless increase in undergraduate medical seats, leading to an excessive number of candidates despite the insufficiency of job opportunities.
“The government is developing a crowd rather than focusing on producing quality doctors. There were fewer colleges earlier, and the number of undergraduate and postgraduate seats was in proportion to the seats. But now the number of UG seats has gone up,” he observed.
He also mentioned that the education sector is treated as a business, and fees have skyrocketed, making it a strenuous task for middle-class students to enrol in prestigious institutions.
He pointed out that the increase in medical colleges leads to a faculty shortage.
“Aspirants will also start fearing that their future is uncertain as there is no guarantee of any opportunities, given the competition,” he remarked.
He suggests that focusing on nurturing high-quality doctors is the best solution to this growing concern.
According to Press Information Bureau (PIB), there has been a 98% increase in medical colleges from 387 in 2013-14 to 766 in 2024-25.
Dr Dheeraj Maheshwari, Assistant Professor, Department of Forensic Medicine, Pacific Medical College & Hospital (PMCH), Udaipur, explained why this increase in candidates has come about.
“Most people want to work in Delhi because the stipend is higher, and it is convenient for them to prepare for NEET PG simultaneously,” he said.
Dr Dheeraj also pointed out that MBBS doctors do not prefer to work in public service centres (PSCs) and common service centres (CSCs) due to lower pay, which is why this problem exists, he says.
The medical community fears that the MBBS journey risks becoming another crowded platform, much like Engineering field.
They urge the government to address the growing imbalance by focusing on quality education, equitable job creation, and healthcare infrastructure, ensuring that aspiring doctors have the training and career prospects they deserve and that no white coat remains unemployed.